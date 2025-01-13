Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow

January 13, 2025   04:15 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts tomorrow (14).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North-central, and Northern provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts, it added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matara and Hambantota districts.    

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

 Thus, the general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

George Steuart Group marks 190th anniversary with meritorious initiatives (English)

George Steuart Group marks 190th anniversary with meritorious initiatives (English)

65km stretch of coastline cleaned up from Bentara to Goviyapana (English)

65km stretch of coastline cleaned up from Bentara to Goviyapana (English)

CBSL to work with Port Commission to facilitate offshore banking business (English)

CBSL to work with Port Commission to facilitate offshore banking business (English)

Ada Derana Analysis: Projected tax rates for Wagon R, Vitz, Aqua, and other vehicles

Ada Derana Analysis: Projected tax rates for Wagon R, Vitz, Aqua, and other vehicles

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm