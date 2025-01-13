Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology says that fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts tomorrow (14).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North-central, and Northern provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts, it added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matara and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.