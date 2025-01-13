Person arrested with Ice and heroin worth Rs. 40M at Korathota

Police have arrested an individual along with a stock of narcotics in the Welihinda area of Korathota, Kaduwela.

The officers of Nawagamuwa Police, who carried out the apprehension have taken into custody approximately 4.5 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) and 500 grams of heroin, which were found in the suspect’s possession.

Police said that the street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs. 40 million.