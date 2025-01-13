President Dissanayake leaves for China; Five acting ministers appointed

President Dissanayake leaves for China; Five acting ministers appointed

January 13, 2025   09:43 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has left for China this evening (13), for a four-day official state visit.

Undertaken at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the visit will take place from January 14 to January 17, 2025. 

During this visit, President Dissanayake is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese officials, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two nations. 

The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake and the Director General of Government Information, H.S.K.J. Bandara. 

Prior to his departure, President Dissanayake has appointed five acting ministers for key ministries to ensure the continuation of their functions smoothly. 

Accordingly, Deputy Ministers Eranga Weeraratne, Aruna Jayasekara, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Arun Hemachandra, and Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena have been appointed as acting ministers for the duration of President Dissanayake’s four-day visit.

