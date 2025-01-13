Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 held with grandeur

Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 held with grandeur

January 13, 2025   10:20 pm

“Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024”, the only award ceremony celebrating Sri Lanka’s music video industry, was held recently with much glitz and glamour.

The ceremony awarded the most outstanding music videos of 2023, as chosen by an expert panel of judges. 

Accordingly, Sanuka Wickramasinghe’s ‘Mohini’, directed by Mama’s Boys Films, was awarded ‘The Best Music Video of the Year 2023’.

It also received 8 other awards, including for best cinematography, best direction, best art direction, best concept in a video, best pop video, and the most stylish video.

Meanwhile, the stars of the video, Shavinda Lakshan and Natasha Perera, were awarded the best Actor and Actress, respectively.

The music video for Dhanith Sri’s ‘Mawa Hoyan’ was recognised as ‘The Best Alternative Music Video’.

Additionally, ‘The Best Hip-Hop Video’, ‘Best R&B Video’, ‘Best Reggae Video’, Best Tamil Video’ were also awarded during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, music director and singer Iraj Weeraratne and music video director and editor Pravin Jayaratne were recognised for their contributions to the Sri Lankan music video industry.

Afterwards, awards were presented under the ‘most popular’ category.

Accordingly, Bathiya and Santhush won the award for ‘The Most Popular Group of the Year 2023’.

‘The Bronze Award for the Most Popular Music Video’ was won by the music video for ‘Diasge Nangi’ by the group ‘Freeze’. The ‘Silver Award for the Most Popular Music Video’ went to the music video for ‘Salli’ by ‘Sarith Surith’.

It was also awarded as the most viewed music video on YouTube.

‘The Gold Award for the Most Popular Music Video’ was awarded to ‘Pita Kavare’ by Sanjeew Lonliyes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

George Steuart Group marks 190th anniversary with meritorious initiatives (English)

George Steuart Group marks 190th anniversary with meritorious initiatives (English)