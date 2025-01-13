Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 held with grandeur

“Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024”, the only award ceremony celebrating Sri Lanka’s music video industry, was held recently with much glitz and glamour.

The ceremony awarded the most outstanding music videos of 2023, as chosen by an expert panel of judges.

Accordingly, Sanuka Wickramasinghe’s ‘Mohini’, directed by Mama’s Boys Films, was awarded ‘The Best Music Video of the Year 2023’.

It also received 8 other awards, including for best cinematography, best direction, best art direction, best concept in a video, best pop video, and the most stylish video.

Meanwhile, the stars of the video, Shavinda Lakshan and Natasha Perera, were awarded the best Actor and Actress, respectively.

The music video for Dhanith Sri’s ‘Mawa Hoyan’ was recognised as ‘The Best Alternative Music Video’.

Additionally, ‘The Best Hip-Hop Video’, ‘Best R&B Video’, ‘Best Reggae Video’, Best Tamil Video’ were also awarded during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, music director and singer Iraj Weeraratne and music video director and editor Pravin Jayaratne were recognised for their contributions to the Sri Lankan music video industry.

Afterwards, awards were presented under the ‘most popular’ category.

Accordingly, Bathiya and Santhush won the award for ‘The Most Popular Group of the Year 2023’.

‘The Bronze Award for the Most Popular Music Video’ was won by the music video for ‘Diasge Nangi’ by the group ‘Freeze’. The ‘Silver Award for the Most Popular Music Video’ went to the music video for ‘Salli’ by ‘Sarith Surith’.

It was also awarded as the most viewed music video on YouTube.

‘The Gold Award for the Most Popular Music Video’ was awarded to ‘Pita Kavare’ by Sanjeew Lonliyes.