Five acting ministers appointed during Presidents state visit to China

Five acting ministers appointed during Presidents state visit to China

January 14, 2025   07:40 am

With President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s departure from the country for a State Visit to China, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, five acting ministers have been appointed to oversee key ministries under the president’s purview.

Acting ministers have been appointed for three ministries under the President’s purview: the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

Additionally, acting ministers have been assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, as well as the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation.

The acting ministers are as follows:

Acting Minister of Digital Economy – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne

Acting Minister of Defence – Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekera

Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development -Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism – Deputy Minister of Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra

Acting Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation – Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena

—PMD—

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

George Steuart Group marks 190th anniversary with meritorious initiatives (English)

George Steuart Group marks 190th anniversary with meritorious initiatives (English)