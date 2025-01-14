Sajith Premadasa emphasizes gratitude and cultural significance in Thai Pongal message

January 14, 2025   10:16 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa extended his heartfelt wishes to Tamil communities worldwide on the occasion of Thai Pongal, acknowledging the festival’s deep cultural importance and the universal value of gratitude.

“The Thai Pongal festival, also known as the “harvest festival,” holds deep cultural significance for Tamil communities worldwide,” he remarked, highlighting the celebration as a symbol of appreciation and reverence for nature’s blessings.

Premadasa encouraged all Sri Lankans to reflect on the spirit of gratitude embodied by the festival, stating, “Let’s practice ‘gratitude’ for a minor society. The harvest festival called Thaipongal is a festival of cultural significance celebrated by Tamil people around the world.”

Meanwhile, “Ada Derana” reporters observed heightened enthusiasm among Hindu devotees across the country as they celebrate Thai Pongal.

Additionally, the Department of Prisons has introduced special arrangements to mark the occasion for Hindu prisoners. Hindu inmates were granted the opportunity to meet their visitors today (14), in line with the Thai Pongal festivities.

According to the Prisons Department, relatives of Hindu prisoners have been allowed to bring food and sweets to share with them on this special day.

