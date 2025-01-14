Driver injured as hospital ambulance collides with electric pole

An ambulance belonging to the Rural Hospital in Wanathawilluwa has skidded off the road and collided with an electricity pole, injuring the driver of the vehicle.

The incident occurred last evening (13) at the 10th mile post area on the Puttalam-Wanathawilluwa road.

The driver of the ambulance sustained serious injuries in the accident and was initially admitted to the Puttalam Base Hospital before being transferred to the District General Hospital in Chilaw for further treatment.

The ambulance had transported a doctor from the Puttalam Base Hospital to a medical clinic at the Wanathawilluwa Hospital. After the clinic concluded, the ambulance was en route back to Wanathawilluwa when the accident took place, Ada Derana reporter said.

Wanathawilluwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.