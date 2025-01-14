Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister

Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister

January 14, 2025   01:16 pm

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne states that the issuance of digital national identity cards is set to commence this month. 

Speaking at a media briefing held today (14), he revealed that all new National Identity Cards (NICs) will be transitioned to a digital format.  

The Deputy Minister highlighted that this initiative aims to address the significant delays currently experienced in obtaining identity cards. 

He also disclosed that the cost of implementing the digital identity card system is estimated at Rs. 20 billion. 

Weeraratne expressed that in order to ease the financial burden, half of this cost will be covered through assistance from India.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)