Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne states that the issuance of digital national identity cards is set to commence this month.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (14), he revealed that all new National Identity Cards (NICs) will be transitioned to a digital format.

The Deputy Minister highlighted that this initiative aims to address the significant delays currently experienced in obtaining identity cards.

He also disclosed that the cost of implementing the digital identity card system is estimated at Rs. 20 billion.

Weeraratne expressed that in order to ease the financial burden, half of this cost will be covered through assistance from India.