Flooding disrupts access to Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya

Flooding disrupts access to Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya

January 14, 2025   02:17 pm

A section of the road leading to the Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya in Polonnaruwa has been flooded, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement, according to police.

The Sungavila-Somawathiya road in the Pulasthipura Police Division has been submerged for approximately two kilometers, starting from the Diggala area near the Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya.

The flooding has occurred due to the rising water levels of the Mahaweli River, caused by heavy rainfall that prevailed since yesterday (13). As a result, traffic movement along the route has been completely disrupted.

Police have taken steps to evacuate individuals who had traveled to Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya by sending them back in the buses they arrived in, from the Welikanda direction.

To ensure safety and prevent incidents, police lifeguards have been deployed in the affected area, the police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in (English)