Flooding disrupts access to Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya

A section of the road leading to the Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya in Polonnaruwa has been flooded, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement, according to police.

The Sungavila-Somawathiya road in the Pulasthipura Police Division has been submerged for approximately two kilometers, starting from the Diggala area near the Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya.

The flooding has occurred due to the rising water levels of the Mahaweli River, caused by heavy rainfall that prevailed since yesterday (13). As a result, traffic movement along the route has been completely disrupted.

Police have taken steps to evacuate individuals who had traveled to Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya by sending them back in the buses they arrived in, from the Welikanda direction.

To ensure safety and prevent incidents, police lifeguards have been deployed in the affected area, the police said.