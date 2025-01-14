Parliamentary staff summoned to CID over false information on Parliament website

Parliamentary staff summoned to CID over false information on Parliament website

January 14, 2025   03:32 pm

Several parliamentary officers have been summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tomorrow (15) to provide statements regarding the inclusion of a doctorate title before the name of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, on the official Parliament website.

Among those summoned are a high-ranking official from the Parliament’s House Registry Office, along with other relevant staff. 

This follows the earlier summoning of several individuals, including the Director of Communications (Acting) of Parliament, to provide statements on the matter.

CID officers have also visited Parliament to record statements from its officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

A letter received from the office of the Leader of the House of Parliament indicated that, based on information provided by the House Leader’s Office, the inclusion of the doctorate title in connection with Minister Nanayakkara originated from their office.

The investigation was initiated after Minister Harshana Nanayakkara filed a complaint with the CID on December 16, citing the publication of incorrect information on the official Parliament website.

