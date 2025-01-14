Compensation for flood-damaged crops to be paid by month-end

Compensation for flood-damaged crops to be paid by month-end

January 14, 2025   04:05 pm

The Agrarian Insurance Board announced that compensation for crops damaged during the floods in November last year will be disbursed by the end of this month.  

According to the board’s chairman Pemasiri Jasingarachchi, approximately 95% of crop damage assessments have been completed so far.  He noted that assessments in areas such as Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Trincomalee, and Mannar are now in their final stages.  

Once the final recommended compensation documents are received from the Agrarian Development Centers, the allocated funds will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the affected farmers, he added.

