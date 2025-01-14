President Dissanayake to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow

January 14, 2025   05:43 pm

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently undertaking a 4-day state visit in China will meet the Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (14), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The meeting will take place at the Great Hall of the People in Chongqing, China.

The PMD reported that the two Heads of the State will also sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) following the bilateral discussions.

