Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln

January 14, 2025   05:47 pm

A group of officers of Sri Lanka Customs has apprehended a Chinese national father and his daughter over their attempt to smuggle a stock of gemstones out of the country.

The customs officers had apprehended the 45-year-old male and his 21-year-old daughter at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night.

The stock of gemstones which were found hidden inside their undergarments during a screening, is estimated to be valued at around Rs. 17,450,875, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The stock of gemstones includes Moonstones, Hessonite Garnets, Star Sapphires, Cats Eyes and Emeralds weighing around 689.5 grams in total, Sri Lanka Customs added.

Ada Derana reporter said that the Deputy Director of Sri Lanka Customs later ordered the gemstones to be confiscated and fined the suspects Rs. 100,000 each.

