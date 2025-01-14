Minister of Trade addresses Red Rice shortage, blames past policies

Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that the current shortage of Red Rice in the market emerged as a result of mismanagement by previous governments, while assuring the public that measures are being taken to address the situation.

“We understand that red rice is a staple for many, especially during Thai Pongal festival. The shortage has raised concerns, and I want to clarify the reasons behind it,” Samarasinghe said.

According to the Minister, red rice cultivation has historically been concentrated in areas such as Matara, Galle, Hambantota, and other parts of the Southern and Eastern provinces. “In 2024, a total of 277,315 hectares were cultivated across the Yala and Maha seasons, yielding 1.1 million metric tons of paddy. However, due to the poor management of resources and distribution by previous administrations, there is a noticeable scarcity now,” the Minister added.

The Maha season of 2024 saw a cultivation area of 277,000 hectares, producing approximately 706,000 metric tons of paddy, while the Yala season contributed 403,097 metric tons from a similar cultivated area. Despite these figures, the Minister highlighted that inefficient distribution policies have left the market short of red rice.

Looking forward, Minister Samarasinghe provided reassurance about the upcoming Maha season in 2025, where 161,067 hectares have already been cultivated, with an expected yield of 648,200 metric tons. “There is no reason for a shortage in 2025,” he emphasized.

The Minister criticized the previous government for policies that he claimed disrupted the market. He pointed to a pre-election initiative where 20 kilograms of red rice per family were distributed indiscriminately, even to individuals who typically consume white rice.

“This ill-advised policy created an imbalance in the market. By giving red rice to people unaccustomed to eating it, they inadvertently caused a shortage for those who rely on it,” he explained.

“We have conducted surveys in paddy-growing areas, mills, and warehouses to better understand the situation and prevent future shortages,” he concluded.