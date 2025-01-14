Over 100 evacuated due to risk of Gal Oya river bunds breaching

Over 100 evacuated due to risk of Gal Oya river bunds breaching

January 14, 2025   08:22 pm

Over 100 individuals from more than 25 families in Senanayakapura and Samapura in Ampara, have been evacuated to safer locations due to the risk of the Gal Oya river bunds breaching, according to the Ampara District Secretary. 

“The banks of the Galoya River in the Senanayakepura area have eroded. There is no possibility of temporarily repairing it by placing sandbags. Currently, there is only a risk of it breaching—it has not breached as of yet,” the District Secretary stated.

He further cautioned, “If it breaks, a number of families living in the Suduwella area of the Senanayakepura and Samapura Grama Niladhari divisions under the Ampara Divisional Secretariat Division may face a flood situation. To address this, we have established a camp in the area this evening to accommodate about 40 families, consisting of approximately 110 individuals.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

President Dissanayake to leave for China today (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm