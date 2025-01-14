Over 100 evacuated due to risk of Gal Oya river bunds breaching

Over 100 individuals from more than 25 families in Senanayakapura and Samapura in Ampara, have been evacuated to safer locations due to the risk of the Gal Oya river bunds breaching, according to the Ampara District Secretary.

“The banks of the Galoya River in the Senanayakepura area have eroded. There is no possibility of temporarily repairing it by placing sandbags. Currently, there is only a risk of it breaching—it has not breached as of yet,” the District Secretary stated.

He further cautioned, “If it breaks, a number of families living in the Suduwella area of the Senanayakepura and Samapura Grama Niladhari divisions under the Ampara Divisional Secretariat Division may face a flood situation. To address this, we have established a camp in the area this evening to accommodate about 40 families, consisting of approximately 110 individuals.”