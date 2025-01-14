Sri Lanka hopes for more Chinese tourists: Deputy Minister

“I have traveled almost all over China, and get impressed by the beauty of the diverse culture, food and friendly people. I also hope that more Chinese tourists will come to my country to experience Sri Lanka’s scenery and culture,” Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, has told Xinhua.



In 2014, Ranasinghe realized his dream of studying in China. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Ranasinghe won a Chinese government scholarship and went to Sichuan University to pursue a doctorate in tourism management.



During his stay in China, Ranasinghe and his tutor promoted the establishment of the International Center for Interdisciplinary Culture Heritage & Tourism Research, SCU-UWU. He also witnessed the increasing preference of Chinese tourists for Sri Lanka.



In 2017, China became the second largest source of tourists to Sri Lanka, with more than 260,000 Chinese tourists traveling to Sri Lanka throughout the year. However, with turbulence in Sri Lanka’s domestic situation and the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Chinese tourists to Sri Lanka has sharply declined for some time.



After the pandemic, Chinese tourists traveling abroad increased significantly. Ranasinghe said that the Sri Lankan government welcomed the return of Chinese tourists. The country hopes to create more convenient conditions for Chinese tourists regarding visas and direct flights, so that Sri Lanka will become one of preferred choices for Chinese tourists.



“Sri Lanka and China have close economic, diplomatic and cultural exchanges,” said Ranasinghe, stressing that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and major projects between the two countries such as the Colombo Port City and Hambantota Port have provided important impetus for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and showcased a strong junction between the two sides.



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pays a state visit to China from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17. Ranasinghe said that Sri Lanka and China are expected to achieve more results in many aspects including trade and investment, cooperation in key projects, and cultural and tourism exchanges, to promote bilateral ties to a new high.



“Sri Lanka also has frequent and close cultural exchanges with China in history,” Ranasinghe said. Famous Chinese monk Fa Xian and legendary Chinese navigator Zheng He had visited this island.



Exchanges between the two peoples and cultures can still establish a solid bond for bilateral relations, Ranasinghe said. “For example, I went to school in Sichuan and knew that Sichuan people like spicy food. Sri Lanka is also a country that likes spicy food very much. I welcome more Chinese tourists to visit my hometown.”



Source: Xinhua

--Agencies