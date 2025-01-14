Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar

January 14, 2025   10:15 pm

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Thailand, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe has called on Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC) of Thailand recently.
 
The meeting focused on fostering greater collaboration in the area of security and addressing shared challenges affecting both nations and the region, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok said in a statement.
 
During the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral interaction to strengthen security cooperation. The discussion continued on strategies to deepen collaboration between the NSC of Thailand and Sri Lanka in areas such as national defense, countering human trafficking, and addressing transboundary security issues, which have become significant concerns for the region, the statement mentioned.
 
Ambassador Edirisinghe emphasized the need to enhance defense cooperation and sought support for knowledge-sharing initiatives on policy development in national security. She also highlighted the importance of capacity-building programs and expertise exchange to help Sri Lanka develop robust national security policies and frameworks.
 
In response, Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad expressed Thailand’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Sri Lanka and assured his support in critical areas. He emphasized Thailand’s readiness to assist in rescue operations for victims of human trafficking, particularly in cybercrime centers in Myanmar, which pose a growing regional threat, the Sri Lanka Embassy said.
 
The Office of the National Security Council, which operates under the Office of the Prime Minister in Thailand, plays a pivotal role in coordinating security and defense policies for the nation. The ambassador praised the NSC’s role in advancing national security and expressed Sri Lanka’s eagerness to learn from Thailand’s experience in policy development and implementation.

This high-level engagement marks another step forward in the long-standing partnership between Sri Lanka and Thailand, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and security. Both parties reiterated their dedication to working together to address pressing security challenges and promote peace and prosperity in the region, the statement added.
 

