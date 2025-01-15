Gunshots fired at a residence in Dodangoda

January 15, 2025   08:31 am

A house located in the Wilpatha area of Dodangoda, Kalutara, was targeted in a shooting incident early this morning (15), according to Dodangoda Police.

Authorities reported that four bullets had hit a window of the residence during the incident.

However, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

The Kalutara Divisional Criminal Investigation officers have taken over the case, with the Special Task Force (STF) called in to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Dodangoda Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

