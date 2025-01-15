95% of fertilizer subsidy funds disbursed

The Department of Agrarian Development states that 95% of the funds allocated for the fertilizer subsidy have been disbursed.

The Commissioner General of the department, U. B. Rohana Rajaksha confirmed that a total of Rs. 16,369 million has been distributed to farmers to date.

As of December 31, 2024, Rs. 9,889 million had been released under the subsidy programme.

The Commissioner General further explained that an additional Rs. 1,666 million is scheduled to be disbursed by today (Jan. 15).

Highlighting the regional distribution, the Commissioner General noted that the highest subsidy amounts have been allocated to the districts of Anuradhapura, Ampara, and Kurunegala, where agriculture is a primary livelihood.