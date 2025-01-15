Over 2,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka this year

Over 2,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka this year

January 15, 2025   10:48 am

More than 2,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the latest statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

The NDCU said that a total of 2,352 cases had been reported with no fatalities thus far.

The Gampaha District recorded the highest number of cases accounting for 374 cases out of the total.

The Colombo District had the second highest number of cases (304) while the Galle District also recorded 169 patients and 134 patients from the Kandy District.

Last year, a total of 49,887 dengue cases were reported in the country with a death toll of 24, according to the NDCU.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister (English)

Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister (English)

President Dissanayake to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow (English)

President AKD links Thai Pongal festivals values to 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

President AKD links Thai Pongal festivals values to 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)