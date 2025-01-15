Over 2,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka this year

More than 2,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the latest statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

The NDCU said that a total of 2,352 cases had been reported with no fatalities thus far.

The Gampaha District recorded the highest number of cases accounting for 374 cases out of the total.

The Colombo District had the second highest number of cases (304) while the Galle District also recorded 169 patients and 134 patients from the Kandy District.

Last year, a total of 49,887 dengue cases were reported in the country with a death toll of 24, according to the NDCU.