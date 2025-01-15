A discussion is reportedly scheduled between the fishermen representatives from Sri Lanka’s Northern Province and the Chief Minister of India’s Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin.

The meeting will focus on addressing the fisheries issues in the Northern Province.

Recently, former Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) MP S. Sridharan had met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in India, where he briefed the latter on the concerns of Sri Lank’s fishermen.

During this meeting, the TN Chief Minister has suggested that a separate discussion be organized specifically to address the matter.

Accordingly, seven representatives from the Northern Province fishermen associations are expected participate in the relevant discussion.