Gal Oya river bunds still at risk of breaching

A total of 135 individuals from 44 families in the villages of Senanayakepura, Samapura, and Suduwella in Ampara continue to remain in temporary shelters due to the risk of the Gal Oya river bunds breaching.

The prevailing rainy weather has raised the water levels of the Senanayake Samudraya in Ampara, bringing it closer to its overflow level.

It was reported that if the reservoir, which has a maximum capacity of 770,000 acre-feet of water, reaches its maximum limit of 110 feet, it will begin overflowing.

As of this morning (15), the water level of the reservoir stood at 103 feet. In response, authorities have taken precautionary measures by slightly opening two spill gates to manage the increasing water levels.

However, concerns remain high, as continued heavy rains may necessitate the fully opening of the spill gates, significantly increasing the Gal Oya’s water flow.

The riverbanks in the Suduwella and Kotawehera areas have already experienced severe erosion, heightening fears of potential breaches.