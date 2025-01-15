Liquor shops, bars to remain closed on these dates
January 15, 2025 03:58 pm
The Excise Department has released an announcement specifying the 18 days in 2025 when liquor shops and bars across Sri Lanka will remain closed.
Below is the full list of dates:
Monday, January 13, 2025 - Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day
Tuesday, February 04, 2025 - Independence Day
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Nawam Full Moon Poya Day
Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Medin Full Moon Poya Day
Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Bak Full Moon Poya Day
Sunday, April 13, 2025 – Day prior to Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day (Not applicable to Tourist Board-approved hotel licenses and special three-year licenses [boutiques])
Monday, April 14, 2025 - Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day
Monday, May 12, 2025 - Vesak Full Moon Poya Day
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Day following Vesak Full Moon Poya Day
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Poson Full Moon Poya Day
Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Esala Full Moon Poya Day
Friday, August 08, 2025 - Nikini Full Moon Poya Day
Sunday, September 07, 2025 - Binara Full Moon Poya Day
Friday, October 03, 2025 - World Temperance Day
Monday, October 06, 2025 - Vap Full Moon Poya Day
Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Il Full Moon Poya Day
Thursday, December 04, 2025 - Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day
Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Christmas Day (Not applicable to Tourist Board-approved hotel licenses and special three-year licenses [boutiques])