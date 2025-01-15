Liquor shops, bars to remain closed on these dates

The Excise Department has released an announcement specifying the 18 days in 2025 when liquor shops and bars across Sri Lanka will remain closed.

Below is the full list of dates:

Monday, January 13, 2025 - Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 - Independence Day

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Nawam Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Medin Full Moon Poya Day

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Bak Full Moon Poya Day

Sunday, April 13, 2025 – Day prior to Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day (Not applicable to Tourist Board-approved hotel licenses and special three-year licenses [boutiques])

Monday, April 14, 2025 - Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day

Monday, May 12, 2025 - Vesak Full Moon Poya Day

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Day following Vesak Full Moon Poya Day

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Poson Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Esala Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, August 08, 2025 - Nikini Full Moon Poya Day

Sunday, September 07, 2025 - Binara Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, October 03, 2025 - World Temperance Day

Monday, October 06, 2025 - Vap Full Moon Poya Day

Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Il Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, December 04, 2025 - Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Christmas Day (Not applicable to Tourist Board-approved hotel licenses and special three-year licenses [boutiques])