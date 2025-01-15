Court employee arrested with ice in Wellampitiya

January 15, 2025   04:30 pm

A court employee has been arrested by the police while in possession of 10 grams and 800 milligrams of ‘ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine).

The arrested individual has been identified as an employee at Court No. 03 of the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp).

The suspect is a resident of the Kahawatta area while it has been uncovered that he has been involved in distributing ‘ice’ drugs within that area.

The arrest took place at a house in the Wellampitiya area, where the suspect had been temporarily staying in.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the court today (15).

