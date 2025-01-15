CoPF approves increase of Aswesuma welfare benefits

The Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has approved the benefits to be provided to beneficiaries of the “Aswesuma” welfare programme by the end of this year, in consideration of the notification under Welfare Benefits Act, No. 24 of 2002.

During the recent COPF meeting held in the Parliament premises, approval was given to increase the allowance for households under extreme poverty from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 17,500, for households currently receiving Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 10,000, and for households receiving Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 5,000.

The allowance of Rs. 5,000 for households in reception of the said amount was decided to be kept unchanged, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

Whilst the Notification under Section 3(4) of the Strategic Development Projects Act, No. 14 of 2008 published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2399/16 pertaining to the Western Terminal of Colombo Port did not receive the approval of the Committee, it was decided to re-consider the Order under Section 3(4) of the Strategic Development Projects Act, No. 14 of 2008 published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2401/19 regarding a garment factory to be built in Batticaloa on a later date.

Moreover, 06 Orders under the Special Commodity Levy Act, No. 48 of 2007 were taken into consideration with regards to extending the validity periods and reducing taxes.

Members of the Committee Ravi Karunanayake, Harshana Rajakaruna, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne, Nimal Palihena, Wijesiri Basnayake, Thilina Samarakoon, Lakmali Hemachndra were present at the committee meeting held.