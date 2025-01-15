President Xi Jinping hails historical opportunity for China-Sri Lanka ties

January 15, 2025   07:20 pm

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said relations between China and Sri Lanka faced a “historical opportunity” to foster ties, in talks with the island nation’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday.

“China-Sri Lanka relations face a historical opportunity to build on the past and forge ahead,” Xi told Dissanayake during the bilateral meeting in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The two sides should see ties from “a strategic perspective and build a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future.”

Dissanayake’s visit to China comes after he was given a red-carpet welcome to India by President Narendra Modi during his first overseas trip as premier in December.

Dissanayake came to power in September and consolidated his power after his party won a landslide in snap parliamentary polls in November.

China and India are meanwhile competing for influence in the Indian Ocean region.

Xi told Dissanayake that China would “actively support Sri Lanka in focusing on economic development and promote high-quality cooperation” under Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative (BRI).

China would also strengthen cooperation with Sri Lanka to “jointly address climate change... uphold the unity and strength of the global South, and contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity”, Xi said.

Source: AFP

--Agencies

