Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister

January 15, 2025   09:17 pm

Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku, has stated that around 25 to 30 cargo ships that arrived in Sri Lanka have reportedly turned back due to delays in container clearance. 

He made this statement during an inspection tour of the Rank Container Terminals (RCT) in Orugodawatta today (15).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake convened a meeting last Sunday (12) with relevant parties to discuss the delays in clearing containers at the port. 

During the meeting, customs officers had agreed to work 24 hours a day and seven days a week in order to resolve the issue.

The Container Transport Owners’ Association has noted that the clearance process has expedited following the discussions. 

However, long queues of container trucks are still visible near the Orugodawatta customs yard.

Meanwhile, the Association of Clearing & Forwarding Agents (ACFA) has pointed out that to further expedite the clearance process, all institutions involved in it must provide 24-hour services.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on the 15 MoUs signed between China and Sri Lanka

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on the 15 MoUs signed between China and Sri Lanka

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on the 15 MoUs signed between China and Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister (English)

Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister (English)

President Dissanayake to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow (English)

President AKD links Thai Pongal festivals values to 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

President AKD links Thai Pongal festivals values to 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm