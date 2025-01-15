Rear Adm. Damian Fernando appointed Chief of Staff of SL Navy

The President and Commander–in–Chief of the Armed Forces, Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Rear Admiral Damian Fernando as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda formally handed over the letter of appointment in this regard to Rear Admiral Fernando at the Navy Headquarters today (January 15) and expressed his best wishes.

Rear Admiral Damian Fernando is a proud product of St. Joseph Vaz College, Vennappuwa. He joined the Executive Branch of the Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet of the 21st intake in 1991. After successful completion of his basic naval training at the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee he was commissioned in the rank of Sub Lieutenant in 1993.

He completed his Sub Lieutenant Technical Course from the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1995 and received his specialization in Gunnery and Missiles from INS Dronacharya, India in 2003. He successfully completed the Engineer course focused on Naval Gun Maintenance in China in 2010. Moreover, he has successfully completed the training at Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) at Defence Academy of the United Kingdom.

He also holds a Masters of Science Degree in Management (Defence Studies) from General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University. Further, he completed a Master of Arts in International Security and Strategy from the King’s College London. Progressing steadily in his naval career, the senior officer was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on 06th January 2023.

In recognition of his noble service rendered to the motherland, Rear Admiral Damian Fernando has been bestowed Rana Sura Padakkama (RSP) for his gallantry. Moreover, he has also been awarded the Uththama Sewa Padakkama (USP), for his unblemished character and devotion to the duty. Apart from that, Commanders of the Navy have issued him with ‘Letters of Commendation’ six (06) times for exceptional execution of duties and responsibilities and for his achievements.

During his distinguished naval career, Rear Admiral Damian Fernando has held a range of commanding roles onboard Fast Attack Craft, ships and at establishments across the country. Among some of the other key appointments he held; Naval Armament Officer, Deputy Director Naval Weapons, Commander - 4th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla, Captain Operations Department (West), Commandant Naval & Maritime Academy, Director General Personnel and Commander North Central Naval Area stood prominent. Prior to his appointment as the Chief of Staff, he served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Eastern Naval Area.

Rear Admiral Damian Fernando has made significant contributions to Navy cricket, both as a player and as a captain. He now serves the Sri Lanka Navy Cricket Pool as its Chairman.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy effective from 31st December 2024.

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda officially handed over the letter of appointment to Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Navy Headquarters today (January 15) and expressed his best wishes to him in his new role as Deputy Chief of Staff.