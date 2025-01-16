Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025

January 16, 2025   07:44 am

Sri Lanka has signed the agreement for the Hajj pilgrimage – 2025, recently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by the Sri Lankan delegation headed by the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka, Dr. Sunil Senevi, and the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulfattah Bin Sulaiman Mashat, the foreign ministry said.

This agreement demonstrates the commitment of both governments to enhancing the pilgrimage experience for Sri Lankan Muslims, the statement said. Minister Senevi is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

During the bilateral meeting which preceded the signing of the agreement, Minister Senevi emphasized the focus of the Government of Sri Lanka on improving the Hajj experience for its citizens, and shared plans for streamlining Hajj operations in the future, aiming for a smoother and more efficient pilgrimage process, the ministry added.

Minister Senevi is also scheduled to meet with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Fawzan Alrabiah and engage with Hajj service providers. The delegation will also visit Madinah, Holy Prophet’s city, as well as important cultural sites in Jeddah and Madinah. Further, the Minister engaged in interactions with the Sri Lankan community in Jeddah, the statement said.

The Sri Lankan delegation includes Deputy Minister of National Integration, Muneer  Mulaffar, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, Director of the  Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs, M.R.M. Nawas, Acting Consul  General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah, Mafusa Lafir and Hajj Coordinator, Dr. M.N.M. Ahsraff.

