Two killed, 2 injured in shooting near Mannar Court

January 16, 2025   10:10 am

Two individuals were killed while two other persons have been injured in a shooting incident in front of the Mannar Court this morning (16). 

The injured have been admitted to the Mannar Hospital for treatment.

The shooting had been carried out by two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle, at around at around 9.20 a.m. today on the road in front of the Mannat Court.

The gunmen had arrived on a Scooter and carried out the shooting using a pistol, according to the police spokesman. 

The shooting victims had reportedly arrived at the Mannar Court for the hearing of a case.

Four persons were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital while two of them had succumbed to injuries before admission to the hospital.

