President commences third day of China visit; set to meet PM Li Qiang

On the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake continues his four-day state visit to China, beginning the third day (16) by participating in an investment session scheduled for this morning.

The “Investment Session,” jointly organized by public and private sector entities, will be held under the patronage of President Disanayake, marking a key highlight of the visit, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Following this, the President is set to pay tribute at the Monument to the People’s Heroes, laying a floral wreath to honour their legacy.

Later in the afternoon, President Disanayake is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, to engage in discussions on further strengthening bilateral relations, the PMD said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, along with Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, will also participate in these significant engagements.

--PMD