Appeals Court defers petition against Adani wind power project

The Court of Appeal has moved the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed seeking an order to invalidate the agreement reached by the Government of Sri Lanka with India’s Adani Green Energy for a wind power project in Wedithalathivu, Mannar to May 23, 2025.

The petition filed by Chairman of the Green Movement of Sri Lanka (GMSL) Sankha Chandima Abhayawardena was taken up before the Appeals Court judge U.M.B. Karaliyadda today (16).

During the trial, the State Counsel informed the Court of Appeal that several crucial cases pertaining to this project are scheduled to be taken up before the Supreme Court in March and that a final decision regarding the matter has not been arrived as of yet.

Accordingly, the Appeals Court judge ordered the hearing of the relevant petition to May 23, 2025.