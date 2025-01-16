President Dissanayake holds talks with Chinese Premier

President Dissanayake holds talks with Chinese Premier

January 16, 2025   01:55 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with the Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and engaged in bilateral discussions, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

On the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake continues his four-day state visit to China, beginning the third day (16) by participating in an investment session this morning.

Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said relations between China and Sri Lanka faced a “historical opportunity” to foster ties, in talks with President Dissanayake on Wednesday (15).

The Sri Lankan President is also slated to meet with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Leji, later today to engage in discussions on further strengthening bilateral relations. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, along with Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, are also participating in these engagements.

