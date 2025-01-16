President assures Sri Lankan govts commitment to provide all necessary support for Chinese investors

January 16, 2025   02:21 pm

During his four-day state visit to China, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a series of strategic discussions with several globally acclaimed leading Chinese corporations following his participation in an investment forum organized by both public and private sector entities in China.  

Among the prominent companies involved in these discussions were the China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC), China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC Group), Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (MCC), Huawei and BYD Auto, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake has highlighted the investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka and assured these corporations that the government is committed to providing all necessary facilities and support to investors to foster a business-friendly environment, the statement added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake also participated in these significant engagements.

