Underworld figure Podi Lassie arrested in India

Sri Lankan underworld figure and drug kingpin Janith Madushanka, also known as “Podi Lassie”, who fled the country after being granted bail, has been arrested in Mumbai, India.

Police sources said that Interpol has officially informed Sri Lankan security authorities regarding the arrest.

Sri Lanka Police had uncovered that “Podi Lassie” had fled the country in violation of the bail conditions imposed on him and that he was hiding in India.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga said that accordingly, the Acting IGP directly shared information with the Indian Police, leading to the arrest of the notorious underworld figure.

Manathunga confirmed that measures are underway for the swift extradition of the arrested suspect and to proceed with legal action for the violation of bail conditions.

On December 09, 2025, “Podi Lassie”, was released on bail by the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court under strict conditions.

He had been named as the second suspect in the case filed over the alleged death threats made in public at the Boossa Prison against former President Maithripala Sirisena, the then Defence Secretary and certain high-ranking officers of the Prisons Department.

‘Podi Lassie’ was under remand custody at the high-security prison in Boossa over several criminal offences for over two years and there are multiple pending cases before several courts against him over the charges including peddling drugs with the assistance of a group of officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).