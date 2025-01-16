Netanyahu delays Israeli cabinet meeting to approve ceasefire deal

January 16, 2025   03:36 pm

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli cabinet won’t meet to approve the ceasefire deal until Hamas backs down on “last minute concessions”.

The planned meeting of Israel’s security cabinet has been delayed amid accusations from Netanyahu’s office that Hamas were reneging on parts of the deal by attempting to obtain concessions on some aspects.

Netanyahu’s office told Reuters: “Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions.

The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement.”

Originally scheduled for 9am GMT, the Jerusalem Post had previously reported the delay had been caused as “the hostage deal delegation hasn’t finished its work in Qatar and returned to Israel”.

The deal follows weeks of negotiations in the Qatari capital and promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

It will also allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes and allow the devastated territory access to badly needed humanitarian aid.

According to reports the proposed deal, expected to take effect on Sunday, January 19, would involve a six-week initial ceasefire phase which would see the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the return of Palestinians to north Gaza.

Hostages held by Hamas will then be released and Palestinian detainees held by Israel will also released, the Reuters news agency reported, citing an official briefed on the agreement.

