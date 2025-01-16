Sri Lanka and China have agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in “one package” in line with the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Meanwhile, both countries reached extensive common understandings on deepening traditional friendship and advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and multi-sectoral practical cooperation between the two nations, and on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

China has reiterated that it will continue to firmly support Sri Lanka in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will respect and support Sri Lanka in independently choosing a development path suited to its national conditions.

In a joint statement issued by both countries following Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s state visit to China, the Chinese side reiterated its commitment to an independent foreign policy of peace.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka reiterated its commitment to an independent non-aligned foreign policy. The island nation has also pledged its support in all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification, and opposes “Taiwan independence” in any form and reiterated that it will never allow its territory to be used for any anti-China, separatist activities and will firmly support China on issues related to Xizang and Xinjiang.

The two sides further shared the desire to continue maritime cooperation on the basis of equality, mutual trust, openness and mutual benefit, and hold regular bilateral consultations on maritime affairs.

The two sides are ready to deepen cooperation in such fields as conservation and restoration of the marine environment and ecosystems, maritime domain awareness, maritime rescue and disaster relief, and maritime personnel training and capacity building, and pool their strength to build a maritime community with a shared future. The two sides agreed to sign Memorandum of Understanding on Ocean Cooperation toward Blue Partnership, the statement said.

In the meantime, the two sides have also expressed readiness to deepen cooperation on education and expressed readiness to further enhance exchanges of teachers, students, and researchers.

China has assured that it welcomes and encourages more committed students from Sri Lanka to pursue further studies in China, and is ready to continue to support them with government scholarships. Sri Lanka appreciated China’s assistance in education, and will work for the success of the digital classroom project together with China.

The two sides will continue to work in and develop the China-Sri Lanka Joint Center for Education and Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and strengthen scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation and education in the universities and research institutes of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the joint statement highlighted that the two sides recognize judicial, law enforcement and security cooperation as an important component of bilateral cooperation, and stand ready to jointly crack down on cross-border crimes such as telecom fraud and online gambling.

China also said that it is ready to do its best to support capacity building in Sri Lanka’s judicial, law enforcement and security areas and provide assistance of police supplies.

During the visit, the two sides signed cooperation documents, in the areas of agriculture, tourism, livelihood assistance, the media and other areas

President Anura Kumara Disanayaka has expressed appreciation to the Chinese government and people for the warm hospitality extended to him and the Sri Lankan delegation, and invited the Chinese leadership to visit Sri Lanka. The Chinese leadership expressed appreciation for the invitation, and the two sides agreed to maintain communication via diplomatic channels.

The full Sri Lanka – China joint statement is as below;

Sri Lanka-China Joint Statement by Adaderana Online on Scribd