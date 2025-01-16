Investigations launched into Ella online train tickets mafia

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena alleges that a major racket involving ‘e-tickets’ for up-country trains to Ella is presently taking place.

According to the Deputy Minister, e-tickets for this popular tourist route are sold out within an astonishing 42 seconds of their release online, raising serious concerns about fraudulent practices.

Deputy Minister Gunasena made this accusation while speaking at the Kandy District Coordination Committee meeting, highlighting that a complaint has been lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the e-ticket racket.

The Kandy District Coordination Committee meeting was held yesterday (15) at the Kandy District Secretariat Auditorium with Co-Chairman Minister K. D. Lalkantha and the Governor of the Central Province Prof. Sarath Abeykoon in attendance.

Dr. Gunasena revealed that certain groups are purchasing all available tickets through dubious means and resell them to tourists at exorbitant prices. Tickets priced at Rs. 2,000 are reportedly being resold for as much as Rs. 16,000.

The Deputy Minister identified Colombo Fort, Kandy, and Ella railway stations as the primary locations where ticket re-sales are occurring. He also noted that some individuals operating three-wheelers near these stations are allegedly complicit in the racket.

Highlighting the issue, Dr. Gunasena explained that the Department of Railways releases e-tickets for specific travel dates one month in advance, yet these tickets are consistently sold out within seconds of their release online. This has fueled suspicions that the operation is being carried out by individuals or groups with advanced computer literacy.

Despite the complaint to the CID, Dr. Gunasena mentioned that the investigation report is still pending. He called for immediate action to address the issue, stating that the current situation undermines public confidence in the ticketing system.

Adding to the complexity of the investigation, police have noted that legal action is hindered by the reluctance of affected passengers to formally participate in the judicial process. While many accuse resellers of exploiting the system, the lack of formal complaints has created obstacles for law enforcement officers.