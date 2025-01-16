Govt. announces relief measures for SME loan repayments

The government has planned a relief package to provide concessions to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) facing difficulties in repaying loans.

This relief package has been prepared with a long-term vision to provide relief to the businesses of affected SMEs while ensuring the stability of the banking sector, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the Sri Lanka Banks’ Association, representatives of the SME sector and other relevant government institutions.

The SMEs which meet the below mentioned criteria are eligible to enter the proposed relief package.

i. SME borrowers obtained credit facilities from a licensed bank that have been classified as stage 3 (Non-Performing Loans/NPL) on or after 01.04.2019.

ii. SMEs which commence discussions with the respective Relief Banking Unit on or before 31.03.2025, subject to submission of all required documents.

Specific relief measures have been proposed under three categories based on the aggregate capital outstanding of credit facilities available as of 15.12.2024.

Read the full announcement issued by the Ministry of Finance;

