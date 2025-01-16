China pledges continued support for Sri Lankas sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence

January 16, 2025   08:53 pm

The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Leji, has stated that China is committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

This statement was made during a meeting between President Anura Kumar Disanayake and Zhao Leji, which took place earlier today (16) as part of President Disanayake’s four-day official visit to China, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During the meeting, Chairman Zhao warmly welcomed President Disanayake, further emphasizing that working with Sri Lanka in a continuous and cooperative manner is a key expectation of the Chinese National People’s Congress, the PMD reported.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath; Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake; Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong; and Sri Lankan Ambassador to China, Majintha Jayasinghe, were also present at the event.

--PMD

