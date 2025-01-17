Final decision on electricity tariff revision today

January 17, 2025   07:37 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) will issue its recommendation regarding the electricity tariffs revision for the next six months today (17).

The PUCSL called for public opinions on the matter from the December 17 last year, while oral sessions were held from the December 27 to January 10, across all nine provinces. 

Around 400 individuals have submitted proposals during those sessions and it was proposed that the electricity tariff must be reduced between 20% to 30%. 

Following the proposals, the PUCSL stated that a report containing recommendations on electricity tariff revision, and the percentage of the revision, will be released today.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is obliged to adhere to PUCSL’s recommendations regarding the tariffs as per the Public Utilities Commission Act. 

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) submitted its electricity tariff revision proposal to the PUCSL earlier, stating that the existing tariffs will remain unchanged for the next six months and that no tariff revisions will be made.

Meanwhile, presenting a counter-proposal regarding the matter, the PUCSL had highlighted that the electricity tariff can be reduced by a range of 10% - 20%.

