Canadian teen missing after swept away by strong currents in Hikkaduwa

Hikkaduwa Police have launched an investigation following the disappearance of a 19-year-old Canadian national tourist who was swept away by strong currents while swimming near the Hikkaduwa seashore on the evening of January 16, 2025.

Initial investigations have revealed that the young tourist had disregarded warning signs posted in the area before entering the water. These signs are intended to caution visitors about dangerous swimming conditions in specific zones along the coastline, the police said.

Search operations are currently underway, with police lifeguards and navy lifeguards collaborating to locate the missing tourist.

Hikkaduwa Police are conducting investigations regarding the incident.