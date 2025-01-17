Canadian teen missing after swept away by strong currents in Hikkaduwa

Canadian teen missing after swept away by strong currents in Hikkaduwa

January 17, 2025   07:45 am

Hikkaduwa Police have launched an investigation following the disappearance of a 19-year-old Canadian national tourist who was swept away by strong currents while swimming near the Hikkaduwa seashore on the evening of January 16, 2025.  

Initial investigations have revealed that the young tourist had disregarded warning signs posted in the area before entering the water. These signs are intended to caution visitors about dangerous swimming conditions in specific zones along the coastline, the police said.

Search operations are currently underway, with police lifeguards and navy lifeguards collaborating to locate the missing tourist. 

Hikkaduwa Police are conducting investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

China expresses readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka towards a new era of development (English)

China expresses readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka towards a new era of development (English)