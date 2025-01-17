Regulation, not destruction: SLTDA calls for documentation of illegal tourist accommodations

The Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Buddhika Hewawasam assures that Sri Lanka possesses the necessary infrastructure to achieve the government’s target of attracting 3 million tourists to the island this year.

Speaking to the media, Hewawasam went on to say that the SLTDA will take action to streamline the process of investing in the tourism industry and stated that action is being taken against foreigners operating businesses in Sri Lanka while on tourist visas.

Speaking regarding the matter, Hewawasam added: “Among all the rooms in Sri Lankan tourist hotels, only a few have been documented in government censuses. There are a significant number of rooms that are not under government regulation but are catering to tourists. If we consider both of these categories together, there are sufficient rooms.”

“We do not want to destroy such illegal operations, but we do want them to be regulated. By obtaining legal status, these businesses can be eligible to receive certain government services.”

Furthermore, the SLTDA Chairman said that if there are businesses that refuse to obtain legal status even with that being the case, the authorities will not hesitate to initiate legal action against them.

Moreover, he said that there is a trend of accommodation being constructed at locations that are already tourist hotspots but not at locations that have the potential to become tourist destinations.

“In order to mitigate this situation, we must attract more investors. To that end, we are currently putting government-owned lands that have been earmarked for tourism into the care of a land bank. This land bank will streamline the process of investing in tourism, and the Tourism Development Authority is facilitating the issuance of relevant licenses and permits to such investors”, he expressed

He also mentioned that the SLTDA already has an investment relations unit, and that it is in the process of digitizing it.

Addressing the concerns that some foreigners arrive on tourist visas and operate tourism businesses for years in the country, the tourism regulatory body’s chief highlighted: “We have already arrested several such individuals on the Southern coast, and some of them have already been deported.”

“If a person who arrives on a tourist visa takes up an occupation, they are no longer a tourist. Their country of origin is irrelevant. Tourism professionals and locals have been informing us of such individuals, and we request that they continue to do so.”

“If the information is true, we can take immediate legal action. We are already conducting such operations in Unawatuna, Bentota, and Mirissa, and we hope to expand them to the rest of Sri Lanka”, Hewawasam said.

“We have reached an agreement with the Acting Inspector General of Police and the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Tourist Police to attach two officers who specialize in tourist policing to all police stations in tourist zones”, he added.

“A centralized unit for this purpose will also be established.We have also sought advice from the Attorney General regarding the establishment of a unit within the Tourism Development Authority to initiate legal action against these individuals,” Hewawasam emphasized.