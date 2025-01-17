Driver killed, 19 foreigners injured in accident on Southern Expressway

A coach carrying a group of foreign tourists has collided with a truck transporting cement, on the Southern Expressway, killing the bus driver and causing injuries to around 19 tourists this morning (17).

The accident took place near the 138-kilometre post between Beliatte and Aparekka in the lane towards Tangalle, when the bus had crashed into the back of the truck at a high speed, Ada Derana reporter said.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital for treatment.

It was reported that around 30 Russian tourists were on the bus at the time of the accident.