Driver killed, 19 foreigners injured in accident on Southern Expressway

Driver killed, 19 foreigners injured in accident on Southern Expressway

January 17, 2025   08:18 am

A coach carrying a group of foreign tourists has collided with a truck transporting cement, on the Southern Expressway, killing the bus driver and causing injuries to around 19 tourists this morning (17).

The accident took place near the 138-kilometre post between Beliatte and Aparekka in the lane towards Tangalle, when the bus had crashed into the back of the truck at a high speed, Ada Derana reporter said.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital for treatment.

It was reported that around 30 Russian tourists were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

China expresses readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka towards a new era of development (English)

China expresses readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka towards a new era of development (English)