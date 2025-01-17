Sri Lanka CERT alerts on spike in scams through SMS and phone calls

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SL CERT) has issued a warning to the public regarding fraudulent text messages (SMS) and phone calls claiming to offer monetary rewards or prizes.

SL CERT’s Senior Information Engineer, Charuka Damunupola, highlighted the prevalence of such fake communications targeting mobile phone users.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in fake messages and calls. These scams often claim that you have won prizes, offer discounts, advertise work-from-home opportunities, or promise overseas jobs. We urge the public to be vigilant and avoid sharing personal information through such channels,” Damunupola cautioned.

He also provided an update on the recent cyberattack that disrupted the Government Printing Department’s official website.

“We have identified several vulnerabilities in the website that may have enabled this cyberattack. Our team is working to address these weaknesses, and we aim to restore the website and make it accessible to the public as soon as possible,” he stated.