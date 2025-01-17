Ex-President Gotabaya summoned to CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, for the recording of a statement regarding the ownership of a government-owned land in Kataragama.

Accordingly, he has been notified to appear before the CID on Friday (Jan. 17).

This development follows statement recorded previously from Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Major Neville Wanniarachchi, the former personal security officer of Mahinda Rajapaksa, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara has also been summoned to the CID for the recording of a statement over a separate incident.