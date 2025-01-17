Ex-President Gotabaya summoned to CID

Ex-President Gotabaya summoned to CID

January 17, 2025   10:27 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, for the recording of a statement regarding the ownership of a government-owned land in Kataragama.  

Accordingly, he has been notified to appear before the CID on Friday (Jan. 17).

This development follows statement recorded previously from Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Major Neville Wanniarachchi, the former personal security officer of Mahinda Rajapaksa, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara has also been summoned to the CID for the recording of a statement over a separate incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)