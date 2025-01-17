Former Ambassador Udayanga Weeratunga granted bail

Former Ambassador Udayanga Weeratunga granted bail

January 17, 2025   10:49 am

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, has been granted bail, after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the Nugegoda Magistrate has ordered Weeratunga to be released on two surety bails and a cash bail of Rs. 10,000.

The former diplomat was arrested by the Mirihana Police on January 10, for allegedly assaulting his neighbour.

The incident had reportedly occurred on January 09 during an argument between them over the alleged breaking of a boundary wall by the ex-diplomat’s neighbor, a resident of Kanaththa Road, Thalapathpitiya, Nugegoda. 

According to reports, Weeratunga had attacked his neighbor with a plastic pipe, resulting in injuries to the latter’s face including a broken nose. Video footage of the incident had also been made public.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)