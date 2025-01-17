Former Ambassador Udayanga Weeratunga granted bail

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, has been granted bail, after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the Nugegoda Magistrate has ordered Weeratunga to be released on two surety bails and a cash bail of Rs. 10,000.

The former diplomat was arrested by the Mirihana Police on January 10, for allegedly assaulting his neighbour.

The incident had reportedly occurred on January 09 during an argument between them over the alleged breaking of a boundary wall by the ex-diplomat’s neighbor, a resident of Kanaththa Road, Thalapathpitiya, Nugegoda.

According to reports, Weeratunga had attacked his neighbor with a plastic pipe, resulting in injuries to the latter’s face including a broken nose. Video footage of the incident had also been made public.