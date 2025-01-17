Several trains cancelled as drivers prepare for promotion exam

Train operations faced disruptions this morning (17) as approximately 10 train services were cancelled due to locomotive engine drivers preparing for a promotional examination.

The exam, aimed at advancing train drivers from Grade 2 to Grade 1, is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, with around 80 drivers expected to participate.

The cancellations predominantly affected short-distance train services including trains from and to Awissawella, Polgahawela and Aluthgama causing inconvenience to a number of commuters.

Reports indicate that the disruptions will continue into the evening, with an estimated 15 additional train services expected to be cancelled.