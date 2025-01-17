Three Parliament employees found guilty of sexual harassment dismissed

Three Parliament employees who were found guilty of sexually harassing female staff of Parliament have been dismissed from service, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Parliamentary Communications Department said that after conducting investigations under several stages, the three employees were found guilty.

Accordingly, on the recommendations of the Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has approved the dismissal of the three employees.