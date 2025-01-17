Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week

The Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera stated that Parliament is scheduled to convene next week from Tuesday (January 21) to Friday (January 24).

This was decided at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on 10 January 2025 under the patronage of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, on Tuesday, January 21, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allotted for Business of Parliament as per (1) to (6) of Standing Order 22 of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been set aside for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate on the “Clean Sri Lanka” program moved by the government will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and it was decided to adjourn the debate to be held on Wednesday (22), the Secretary General said.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been set aside for Business of Parliament as per (1) to (6) of Standing Order 22 of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate on the “Clean Sri Lanka” program moved by government will be held for the second day from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On Thursday, January 23rd the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been set aside for Business of Parliament as per (1) to (6) of Standing Order 22 of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

It has also been decided to debate the Regulations published in the Gazette No. 2413/37 under the Import and Export (Control) Act, the Notification published in the Gazette No. 2399/16 under the Strategic Development Projects Act, the Regulations published in the Gazette No. 2384/35 under the Import and Export (Control) Act, and the Order published in the Gazette No. 2377/39 under the Ports and Airports Development Levy Act from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm. It has also been agreed to hold the Adjournment Debate as per the motion moved by the opposition from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

On Friday, January 24th, the entire day has been dedicated to the Votes of Condolence on the late Members of Parliament. Accordingly, it was decided to set aside time from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on that day to express condolences for the late Members of Parliament Rajavarothiam Sampanthan, Rukman Senanayake, Reginold Perera, Sirinal De Mel and Mahamed Illiyas, the Secretary-General said.